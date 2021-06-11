Despite the decline in cases and deaths due to vaccination campaigns, many European countries are monitoring the epidemiological situation of the emerging corona virus for fear of a relapse.

In this context, a warning was issued today, Friday, by the mayor of the Russian capital, Moscow, of a new wave of HIV infections.

He said that treating patients is becoming increasingly difficult at a time when the city authorities are recording the highest daily death toll since last January. Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, added in televised statements, “We expected that the peak of the epidemic would occur in the spring, in April – May, just like last year.” .

He added, “But now we see that this has moved to June-July.”

Sobyanin estimated that about half of Muscovites now have some level of immunity to the virus.

“At the same time, we see the lethality of Covid,” he said, stressing that treating those infected with it is becoming increasingly difficult.

He explained that “many Moscow residents are lying in intensive care and breathing with the help of equipment,” adding, “The danger is real.”

Today, Friday, the Russian health authorities announced that 5,853 new cases of the virus had been recorded during the past 24 hours in Moscow, which is the highest toll since mid-January.

Health officials in Russia have recorded more than five million cases of the virus and more than 125,000 deaths.

The authorities have lifted the majority of restrictions related to the virus.

Russia registered Sputnik-V, the world’s first anti-coronavirus vaccine, in August 2020.