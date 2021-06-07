Abu Dhabi Police warned families of the danger of leaving children in swimming pools (domestic and public) unsupervised, stressing the need to accompany them, and intensify supervision of them, to avoid drowning accidents, explaining that neglect is a major cause of children drowning accidents, which requires not to be concerned about them. She pointed out that many drowning incidents of children are caused by using the swimming pools alone, neglecting the family in monitoring them, the depth of the water, unfamiliarity with swimming, slipping from the floor surrounding the pool, and the absence of fences around the pools.

She stated that leaving children under three years of age alone in the swimming pools of homes or buildings and various facilities exposes them to drowning accidents, stressing the importance of taking this into consideration in order to preserve their safety.

She stressed the necessity of wearing swimming equipment, and providing children with lifejackets, tools and jackets while swimming, pointing out that children drowning in swimming pools is one of the most common causes of psychological problems for parents and those around them, warning against indifference, ignoring safety instructions in this regard, and providing swimming pools with fixed ladders and handles. Metal distributed around its perimeter.



