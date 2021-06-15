During Nintendo Direct broadcast on the occasion of theE3 2021 A new chapter for the series has been announced WarioWare, the first exclusive for Nintendo Switch. His name is WarioWare: Get It Together! and will allow two players to collaborate during the same micro-game by sharing Joy-Con.

The release date is set for the next one September 10, but you can pre-order it on Nintendo eShop starting today. Below you will find the announcement trailer and some images released by Nintendo.

WarioWare: Get It Together! – Announcement trailer

WarioWare: Get It Together!: in WarioWare: Get It Together! you will have to face a wide variety of mini-games as Wario and his friends. Each character has a distinct ability, which allows them to approach minigames in a unique way. For the first time in the history of the series, two players can play together by sharing Joy-Con controllers or, if they have a second console and an additional copy of the game, wirelessly locally. The bizarre and hilarious WarioWare: Get It Together! will arrive on Nintendo Switch on September 10th. Pre-orders open today in Nintendo eShop.

