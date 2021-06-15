The surprises of Nintendo in your presentation Nintendo direct of E3. Another of the games that they announced was the return of the saga starring the inverse version of Mario, ‘WarioWare‘with the new title’WarioWare: Get it together‘.

The game was featured in a video where the same Wario He explains the return of his company and everything we can expect from this new installment that looks very funny. In addition, you can enjoy the game alone or with another player simultaneously, something that has not been seen before in the franchise.

Irreverent minigames return with WarioWare

The saga of ‘WarioWare‘is known for its minigames, which they call microgames, because they are a lot of games in succession that you must complete in the shortest time possible or you will lose a life. This will be the first title of the saga ‘WarioWare‘to get to Nintendo switch, because his last installment ‘WarioWare Gold‘came out on the Nintendo 3DS system during 2018.

From what it allows us to see the trailer, we can wait for the return of the crazy minigames and the eschatological humor to which the good Wario. It is also noticeable that it will make use of the motion control functions of the joy-cons of Switch. We can expect our gaming sessions to get very crazy, especially if we play with someone else.

The game is coming to consoles Nintendo switch September 10. According to the official site, it will feature more than 200 frantic mini-games where you use the members of WarioWare and you can play all of them in multiplayer, either locally or by connecting another system to yours.

