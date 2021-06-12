Wanda Nara confesses that he would stay in the jungle (“Me quedaría a vivir en la jungla”): the wife of Mauro Icardi (who stated that he wanted to stay at Psg, but the Juventus he could go to the player’s assault if he were to leave Cristiano Ronaldo: Maurito is very fond of Max Allegri) posts a costume photo that leaves the fans speechless. The Argentine showgirl is beautiful and in great shape. “Divina” … “Te amamos Wanda” … It’s raining like and comments of appreciation from millions of followers.

The video of Wanda Nara during a bath in Zanzibar

Wanda Nara is Mauro Icardi they are back in Africa, after three years, as “explorers “. A fascinating and at the same time romantic holiday dedicated to adventure and direct contact with nature, which the footballer of Paris Saint Germain and his wife are talking on instagram.

A quick stop in the Milan apartment and off to the African continent, in a luxurious location right in the heart of the savannah. Even the couple’s outfit is in line with the safari soul of the trip, but for Wanda also chic, enriched with a silk headband on the hair. And the photographic reportage, by her husband Icardi, once again sends the fans into raptures.