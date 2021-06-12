SWISS

Without making too much noise, the Swiss national team is gradually establishing itself in the aristocracy of European football. He already managed to qualify for the Final Four of the 2019 Nations League and got the ticket for this Eurocup as group leader against Denmark and Ireland. In this tournament, the team led by Vladimir Petkovic is presented with the opportunity to take a step forward, although it will not be easy at all. A priori, the Helvetians do not have much favoritism in this group ‘A’, although the situation is unbeatable for them to prove their worth if they start today by defeating a direct rival.

As to follow: Granit Xhaka. The Arsenal midfielder is the undisputed leader of the Swiss midfield. With the Gunners, his season has been very uneven. With Petkovic, it is very important.