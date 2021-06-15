ofTobias Utz shut down

The heavy metal festival “Wacken” will probably take place after all – first details at a glance.

Wacken – The heavy metal festival “Wacken” will obviously take place this year after all. The festival in Schleswig-Holstein had actually been canceled. “Wacken” has now been scheduled for the weekend from September 16 to 18, 2021. This is reported by the Bild newspaper.

Accordingly, 80,000 heavy metal fans should not be admitted as usual, but only 20,000 to 30,000.

Corona pandemic: Wacken Festival should take place

“Wacken” had to go through the corona* Pandemic fail. According to the report, the organizers now want to celebrate a comeback in 2021, but on a smaller scale – including a hygiene concept. So far, two big stages are planned, many bands are said to have already accepted, including Skyline, the band of “Wacken” founder Thomas Jensen. According to the report, the headliner will be the band Blind Guardian. (do)