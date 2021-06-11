D.he Phaeton has long been history. It was VW’s unsuccessful attempt to get involved in the upper class. As good as the car was, hardly any S-Class or Seven customer took it seriously. The top VW position has been empty since 2016, and the Arteon followed shortly thereafter, but does not specifically reach for the stars. In terms of external elegance, it can definitely compete with the House of Lords, especially in the combination variant known as the Shooting Brake. This has been on the market since last summer and simply offers more options for sport, play and excitement with the more variable loading space.

Together with the Touareg SUV, it is now the flagship in the VW range; the good old Passat is ten centimeters shorter and has a shorter wheelbase. Anyone who knows the Passat Variant knows how much space it offers, it sets high standards. Well, the Arteon not only looks better than the VW classic, it is also almost on par in terms of space, despite the flatter roof line and the sloping rear end. The trunk looks huge because it is so deep, arithmetically it is 565 liters, and after folding down the asymmetrically divided rear seat backrest, the load volume is more than 1,600 liters. The length of the cargo space scratches the two-meter mark, but it is not level. A hatch in the middle increases the variability when four people go on a skiing holiday. The legroom is ample. Of course, the tailgate opens electrically. But unfortunately only optional.