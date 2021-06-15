VTV | Parliamentary Audit Committee: Tytti Yli-Viikari’s preconditions for continuing in office to be clarified – “Ambiguities and abuses are serious”

According to the Parliamentary Audit Committee, the Chancellery Committee must find out whether Tytti-Yli-Viikari has the prerequisites to continue in his position. The committee itself does not take a position. Yli-Viikari has been detained for the duration of the criminal investigation by the Central Criminal Police.

Parliamentary according to the Audit Committee, the Director General of the State Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin activities have “significantly” undermined confidence in VTV’s operations and image.

The committee is of the opinion that the Parliamentary Chancellery Committee should determine whether the Director General has the conditions to continue in office in accordance with the Parliamentary Officials Act.

If the conditions for dismissal are met, the matter should be referred to the plenary session of Parliament.

Audit Committee on Tuesday completed its unanimous report on VTV’s financial management.

The committee itself does not take a position on the dismissal of Yli-Viikari.

Chairman Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto (Green) said at a news conference that the matter requires an interpretation of the Civil Servants Act, which is not the task of the committee.

“I’m not going to take a stand on it myself,” he says.

“The Committee’s view is that the ambiguities and abuses that have arisen are serious and we believe that the Chancellery Committee needs to give serious consideration to the Director-General’s ability to continue in office.”

The committee is examined, since February, the Agency’s internal control and risk management and whether the Agency has complied with the principles of good administration.

The operation of internal audit and compliance with the travel rule were examined in more detail, especially with regard to the CEO’s trips, the use of Finnair’s frequent flyer points and the CEO’s travel and expense invoices.

According to the committee, for example, deficiencies have been identified in the Director-General’s travel invoices, and the Office has had to request additional information on the invoices for recurrence.

“According to the report we have received, the shortcomings identified are exceptional, and no similar situation has been observed elsewhere in the state administration,” Alanko-Kahiluoto said.

For example, the committee finds it problematic that the approval of travel invoices has been under the authority of the Director-General, which it considers to undermine the assessment of the appropriateness of travel.

In its report, the committee also draws attention, for example, to the greatly increased travel of the Director-General compared to his predecessor.

It also ignores the public hairdressing and styling services that have been procured for Yli-Viikari.

“According to the recommendation of the Service Center and the Ministry of Finance, the costs of hairdressing and styling services are not such as to be justified by the Agency’s operating costs,” the report states.

Committee the report contains two statements calling on the government to act. The first statement calls for the promotion of the implementation of the so-called one-over-one principle in the entire state administration.

The principle means that decisions are adopted by the supervisor of the person making the decision. However, there is no body above the top management of government agencies and institutions to whom this task could be assigned, Alanko-Kahiluoto said.

“The approval of the travel plans and expense invoices of the Director General of the Audit Office is always under the authority of the Director General. A similar situation exists in other chief executive offices in the state administration. However, like the other chief executive agencies, the Audit Office does not have a guiding ministry. ”

The second statement, on the other hand, concerns the need to clarify and harmonize the administration’s guidelines for travel.

Parliamentary In April, the Chancellery Committee decided to suspend VTV’s Director General Yli-Viikari from office for the duration of the Central Criminal Police’s criminal investigation.

The investigation is related to the agreement made with the agency’s employee and to Finnair flight points.

A VTV official was paid without a duty to work, and the CEO has not reported on the use of air travel points. The Parliamentary Ombudsman has issued a remark to the Director General and the Director of the Office.

Yli-Viikari has denied guilty of official crimes, and he has appealed his shelf to the administrative court.

The committee also looked at these themes.

In its report, it calls for changes to, for example, guidelines for the benefits accruing from missions.

In its report, the committee writes that the benefit programs for missions have not been successful for the state. The level of expertise in travel administration varies between agencies.

“The committee considers it a significant shortcoming that the use of benefits and the implementation of the given instructions cannot be monitored. Therefore, the state administration does not know how many Finnair Plus program points have been accumulated and how they have been used. ”

Committee member, Member of Parliament Veijo Niemi (ps) said at a news conference that no information has yet been received from Yli-Viikari about the use of the flight points.

“The CEO has not agreed to say if they are unused and where they are at all,” Niemi said.

Yli-Viikari has justified this on the grounds that the account information is private information.

In its report, the committee states that it deplores Yli-Viikari’s activities in this matter and “undermines the transparency and credibility of the audit agency’s own activities”.

Mr Niemi also said that the committee had not been properly informed of the reason for the case where the official had been paid for not working.

“I think there are other tricks if a person is so incapable of working.”

Committee Chairman Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto was asked at a press conference on Tuesday why the problems in VTV did not initially become apparent through the Parliamentary Audit Committee.

According to Alanko-Kahiluoto, there have been clear shortcomings in VTV’s internal audit and reporting.

“Our oversight structures are deficient,” he said.

Alanko-Kahiluoto stated that the government should find out whether, for example, VTV’s CEO’s bills and expenses should be reported to an independent party.

“What is this independent body, whether it is, for example, the Audit Committee, the Chancellery Committee or what, then it is up to the Board to determine it.”

VTV commented the work of the Audit Committee at a press conference on Tuesday, noting that it has already taken steps to improve its processes.

“Restoring trust is primarily the agency’s own job,” said the deputy director general Matti Okko at the press conference.

For example, the management model is being reviewed and projects are being prioritized. There has been a public debate about the extent to which the Agency has devoted time to non-audit activities.

An amendment to the travel rule is also being prepared. International activities are re-evaluated as a whole, ie where it is worthwhile to be involved and where not.

“In all respects, not all of our processes have been as exemplary as the Audit Office could have,” said the Director. Tuula Sandholm said.

Okko did not want to take a closer look at the possible dismissal of Yli-Viikari. However, he hoped that the matter would be clarified soon.

“It’s a very personal and certainly the whole agency’s wish that clarity would come to that.”

Sandholm said that Yli-Viikari still holds the background position of general manager at VTV, to which he will in principle have the opportunity to return if he is dismissed or he himself decides to resign as CEO.

From VTV representatives asked how the Agency could have in general been in a situation where travel and its appropriateness have not been better controlled.

Okko said that CEO Yli-Viikari has had his own reasons for travel and his own roles, which have been associated with travel.

“I can no longer comment on how it has been possible. However, this has happened. ”

Director Tuula Sandholm said that the CEO has himself been responsible for considering the appropriateness of the trips.

However, the abundance and cost of travel may not have been given sufficient attention and, on the other hand, it has not been possible under the system. This is because travel and their invoices are approved by the Director General.

Sandholm recalled that the system is similar in all heads of state administration and has not been generally considered a problem.

Okko considered the Audit Committee’s proposal that the CEO’s expenses be evaluated by an external independent party worth considering.

Yli-Viikari himself commented briefly on the matter By sending it to BTI bulletin. In it, he says that all the Director-General’s expenditure covered by the report has been duly authorized by the Agency in accordance with the relevant instructions.

Yli-Viikari did not answer the specific questions posed by BTI, including his continuation as the director of the agency. He states in the press release that he will read the report carefully.

