Diego Conesa (PSOE), Joaquín Segado (PP) and María Marín (Podemos) will rise this Tuesday afternoon to the platform of the Congress of Deputies to defend the reform of the Statute of Autonomy of the Region, which was approved unanimously in the Regional Assembly on April 1, 2019. They are the representatives appointed by the Murcian Parliament, who will have a speaking time of ten minutes, to be distributed among the three, to defend the reform.

Then a debate between political groups. The deputies for Murcia Juan Luis Soto (PSOE), Isabel Borrego (PP), Javier Sánchez Serna (United We Can) and Joaquín Robles (Vox) will speak. Also Inés Sabanés (More Country) and the Oriolano deputy of Citizens Juan Ignacio López-Bas. The vote will take place later.

Joaquín Segado, PP spokesman in the Assembly, will highlight the unanimity that existed in the Autonomous Chamber to carry out the reform of the Statute in 2019. This, in his opinion, includes important aspects such as the shielding of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, the guarantee of educational freedom and the obligation that any new tax that is to be established in the Region must be done by a specific law. Segado hopes that the PSOE does not take advantage of its majority with the independentistas “to modify the will of the representatives of Murcia.”

And it is that the Socialists of the Region, as a result of the failed censure motion, announced their interest in amending the new Statute in Congress to establish formulas that prevent deputies expelled from their parties from controlling parliamentary groups, as has happened during this legislature in the Assembly with Cs and Vox.

However, the leader of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, did not refer this Monday to these possible changes. He pointed out that this afternoon he will defend “a reform in the Statute on three transversal axes: equality, sustainability and reinforcement of traditions and culture.” The deputy Juan Luis Soto did advance that there will be “reforms” to the text that came out of the Assembly “that do not seek anything other than the social and economic well-being of the citizens of the Region.”

María Marín, from Podemos, will highlight that the Statute includes important advances in “feminism, recognition of LGTBI rights and environmentalism.” However, he considers that “the uniqueness of my city, Cartagena” is not sufficiently enhanced.

The wake of the Catalan Statute



Vox will vote against the admission of the reform. The national leader Jorge Buxadé considers that the Murcian text “follows in the wake of the Catalan Statute” and contributes to the “demolition of national unity.” He denounces that there is “a historical memory clause that threatens freedom of expression” and will serve to “inflate ideological beach bars with money.”