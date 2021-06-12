Today, Saturday, the voting process for the early parliamentary elections began in Algeria in order to choose the deputies of the Council

People’s National for the ninth term.

The total number of voters is 24,392,438, according to the head of the Independent National Electoral Authority, who revealed that the number of new registered reached 179,792, and those who were eliminated were 101,744.

According to the Independent National Electoral Authority, 1,483 lists are participating in the legislative elections, of which 646 are party lists and 837 are lists of free candidates.

In February, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune decided to dissolve the parliament, which was elected in 2017 and was due to run until 2022.

Tebboune, who took office in December 2019, said that a fundamental change is needed in the North African country to build institutions that can be fully trusted.