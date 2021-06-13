E.t is the third attempt by the Frankfurt FDP to agree to the coalition agreement with the Greens, SPD and Volt and thus help the new so-called V-traffic light in Germany’s fifth largest city to start. Around 1070 Frankfurt party members are invited to vote in the Waldstadion and not online on the coalition agreement and an additional declaration that has since been negotiated. The four parties had discussed the contract for weeks and gave it the title: “Shaping a new Frankfurt”.

At the end of May, the FDP met for the first time for a district members’ meeting – at that time in Frankfurt-Zeilsheim to approve the more than 220-page contract. Contrary to what the party leadership and the negotiating commission expected, however, a narrow majority of 80 to 78 votes rejected the coalition agreement and instead followed a proposal from the Young Liberals. They called for renegotiations, especially on the topics of finance and transport, as well as on the autonomous centers, and they rejected the planned expansion of the full-time magistrate from ten to eleven department heads.

Declaration on the coalition agreement

Even if the Greens, who emerged from the Hessian local elections on March 14th as the strongest force and are therefore negotiators in the coalition, rejected renegotiations on the central agreement, the four parties nevertheless met for renewed talks and deliberations in the days that followed. Green party spokesman Bastian Bergerhoff justified the willingness with the fact that the four parties had previously managed to negotiate an “excellent coalition agreement” that was “really good for Frankfurt”.

The four parties then agreed on a joint “declaration on the coalition agreement” and presented it last weekend. It contains so-called “specifications”, for example on the city budget. The new city government is committed to submitting a balanced city budget for 2024. The Young Liberals were also involved in the negotiations on this declaration.

The district members’ meeting scheduled for last Wednesday, at which the party members should now vote on the contract and declaration, was organized as a digital event. And it failed within a very short time because too many members and interested parties had tuned in. The event was canceled and postponed to this Sunday – this time as a face-to-face event.

Party leadership and the negotiating commission of the FDP are confident that not only will everything work technically this Sunday, but they are also convinced that now, after the young liberals have been included in the negotiations, it will be clear by early evening at the latest that after the Greens, the SPD and Volt, the base of the Frankfurt FDP also approves the coalition agreement by a majority – three months after the local elections.