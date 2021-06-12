Vortex It is the sixth film in the career of director Gaspar Noé and has all his followers excited. To his surprise, it has joined the selection of films that will compete in the latest edition of the Cannes Film Festival from July 6 to 17.

The news was revealed by the organization of the event after criticism arose for the lack of Latin American representatives. Thus, it was confirmed that the Argentine director returns to Cannes, where he is known for the premiere of his other films Lux Æterna, Climax, Enter the void and Irréversible.

Through his social networks, Noé revealed the first image and logo of the film before its premiere in Cannes. Both were enigmatic, as characterizes the filmmaker’s productions so much.

What is Vortex about?

A desperate murderer leaves the city and meets a mysterious witch closely linked to nature. Thus begins a strange organic relationship between life and death.

Much has been said about the film since the director announced its completion. The leading role for Dario Argento (known as Suspiria and Inferno) was also a surprise, so the interpreter revealed how he agreed.

“I accepted at Gaspar’s insistence because we have been friends for a long time. At first I said no, I was not going to play this role, but he continued stubborn and in the end I agreed, “he told the Movieplayer portal.