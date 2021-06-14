Making charging electric cars even easier and at increasingly advantageous prices. Volvo aims to reward customers who have chosen the Recharge range and to do so wants to aim for greater convenience for access to the energy supply network. To this end, the Swedish car brand has signed an agreement with the charging point platform Plugsurfing. In this way, Volvo will be able to offer its customers access to Ionity charging stations throughout Europe.

In detail, starting from 1 July 2021, all those who own an electric Volvo from the Recharge range will pay 0.35 EUR / kWh at over 340 Ionity high-power charging stations in 24 European countries. The offer is valid for the first 12 months of ownership of an electric-only car from the Swedish car brand’s range. “We are thrilled to offer our customers one of the most competitive prices for charging at Ionity, one of the largest public fast charging networks in Europe”, said Olivier Loedel, responsible for Volvo Cars’ electrification ecosystem. “This collaboration is a first step towards realizing our ambitious global goal. We intend to allow owners of Recharge models to travel fast at a much lower charging cost, wherever they are ”.

To improve further customer experienceVolvo is also working on updating its smartphone app, the Volvo Volvo Cars App, an integrated digital charging platform. It will be an updated version of the Volvo on Call app which has been designed to offer Volvo customers a convenient and always up-to-date platform with access to various features and services. “Volvo Cars intends to transform the current somewhat fragmented scenario of charging on public networks into a complete, practical and unproblematic experience”, continued Olivier Loedel. “We want to achieve this through an integrated digital charging platform for our customers and easy access to the largest charging networks globally.”