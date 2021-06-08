Manuel Vizcaíno (Sevilla, 12-21-1965, 55 years old), president of Cádiz, analyzes for AS the 2020-21 season after the return of the yellow entity to LaLiga Santander. In the first installment of the interview, the top president of the season’s revelation club gave him an 8’75 as a final note to the campaign despite achieving a historic permanence three days before the end of the course. The reason for this note is to have room for improvement, the club’s goal for next season. The president talks about Haroyan, the first signing of the campaign, which he says has the approval of the Cádiz coach, Álvaro Cervera. He also talks about the future of Álex Fernández. Tomorrow we offer you the second part of the interview.

– Balance of the season.

– It has been a season between remarkable and outstanding. I am not giving it an A because that implies that there is no option for improvement. Next year we have the same objective as this, to stay in the elite, but always with the intention of growing, which is our philosophy. I would put an 8’75 on the season.

– You don’t want relaxation at the club.

– Never, by anyone. We know that it is very difficult to get here, but we know that by doing the same, others will improve and leave us behind. We have to improve to, at least, do the same.

– You managed to be that uncomfortable team that the president longed for before starting the season.

– Everyone has their weapons. Atlético de Madrid with their weapons has won the League and Cádiz has competed very well. Each one with their weapons has achieved their objectives and those who have not achieved it will have to review why. We have to improve our model, but staying true to style.

– How key would you say the figure of Álvaro Cervera has been?

– In a soccer team, for me, the coach is one of the key positions. Soccer teams are dedicated to playing games and competing to get the highest number of points. We are a family in which we are all in solidarity and we help each other so that, by joining the fans, we help each other to achieve our goal each season.

– Is your clause still 30 million euros?

– Yes, but we are not talking about the clauses.

– Were those points obtained against Barça, Madrid and even Athletic in San Mamés key?

– Madrid’s points are the same for Huesca. Obviously Huesca is told that he gets double the points because he is a direct competitor. Yes, they were the points that gave us the most notoriety, but they are worth the same and the sum of all those points were those that saved us so easily, that we did not contemplate it even in our best dreams. And less as we started.

– And historical permanence by getting 40 points in the absence of three days.

– We were virtually saved before, but there is no doubt that this advance gave us peace of mind and strength to continue working as we are doing. In Getafe, nobody knew what would happen next, but we were virtually saved between Getafe and Granada.

– How was the Cala-Diakhaby case experienced in the club?

– At first with a bit of disbelief at what was happening and uncertainty about how the events unfolded, but we opted for tranquility until the waters calmed down. In the end it was shown that it had been a misunderstanding by Diakhaby and a misuse by third parties, some who have not apologized and others who continue to use it to, perhaps, whitewash other things. We are happy that the truth was proven and the name of our player (Juan Cala), whom we always believed, was cleared. Cádiz CF is against racism and historically we have been working for a long time on an issue that, without being overcome, is embedded in the culture of Spanish in general. We did not want those advances to be questioned by people who want to foment hatred that we do not have.

– Another controversial issue is the one that surrounds David Navarro. It has been said that he has gone from manager to scout. It’s true?

– David Navarro is not a reason for any problem. At the club we continually make changes. It is not something that the president of Cádiz has to value publicly.

– And the new manager?

– The position of manager depends does not exist in the club. We make changes almost every week in the organization chart of the club and I do not understand that David Navarro is news.

– Will the scouting department be strengthened?

– We have been working on improving our scouting system for a long time. It depends on Jorge Cordero and we are continuously in the process of improvement. We are already seeing fruits and now we have to continue with the quarry and with the first team so that this work is glimpsed and it becomes part of the technical support of the management model we want.

– First signing of the season, Haroyan. What would you tell the fans about the player who is not yet so well known in Spain?

– I’m going to give an example to a pro from Cádiz like Monchi. When we started at Sevilla one of the characteristics is that they saw names and not names adapted to a philosophy. Haroyan brings together all the profiles that we look at, that fit a game model and a delivery model. He fulfills it. Once he entered the filter, we spoke with Joaquín (Caparrós) because he is the Armenian coach and everything came together for his signing. It has been brought for that. That is the job of sports management. Bringing in the player that everyone knows is easier than bringing in one who, a priori, does not enter any pool.

– Is Cervera convinced with the incorporation of the Haroyan plant?

– No player is brought in without consulting with the coach. The sports management works in that sense and, later, the coach has to see it to reach an agreement so that there is the greatest consensus.

– Is any media signing expected?

– I don’t call them media signings. I call them known signings that in the field show what they are. In the case of Güiza he scored the goal of promotion and in the case of Álvaro Negredo it has been key in the permanence. If there is an option that, among all of us, we consider to be good, we will make it, but not because it is media, but because it serves us.

– The bets on Jonsson and Ledesma went very well. Who or who put the names on the table?

– The club. That is the philosophy. I don’t like the idea that one brings the good and the other bad.

– But he spoke a few weeks ago that it had been Cervera.

– He gave the go-ahead and it was an important part of the election. What we try to avoid is the fact that it is said that some players were brought in by one and others because it is not like that. The club brings them. I say that the good guys are brought by the sports management and the bad guys are brought by the president and so there are no problems.

– You have always defended that making extensive contracts was the way to commit the player, but do you think that the club has been “mortgaged” with some such extensive renovations?

– We have done what we have to do to be where we are. They are ways that we all go to one. Sometimes we are more correct and sometimes less. We always try to improve, but blessed mortgages that have led us to where we are.

– And speaking of renovations. He said some time ago that an agreement had not been reached for the renewal of Alex Fernandez, but that he was confident that an agreement would be reached. How is the topic progressing? ¿There are conversations?

– That’s what the player tells me. Alex has one year left on his contract here and we have a policy and it is the one that we are going to maintain. From what I know, Alex and the club want to renew. He has one year left and this season he will play for Cádiz.

– Has the club received offers for Álex Fernández in the little that is going on in this market?

– To date we have not received any offer for Álex.