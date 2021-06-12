Tactsticks! Who still needs them now? “We don’t get our sales revenue from the big conductors, but from the small orchestras: village orchestras, brass bands, theater conductors,” says Matthias Hellinger as we drive from Adorf in the Vogtland to Markneukirchen with the ridge of the Ore Mountains in front of us. Music has been silent across the country for months. What saved the ROHEMA company during the Corona crisis was the production of drums for early musical education and mallets for singing bowls in the esoteric range. “You have to have a nose for it. That goes on very well in the Corona period, ”says Hellinger, as we drive through the famous instrument-making town in southwest Saxony, up to the hill where the new production halls with ultra-modern, computer-controlled machines are located.

“We make around six hundred different instruments: drumsticks, timpani mallets, tonewoods, maracas, vibraphone mallets, brooms, shakers, wooden drums, tambourines, bracelets, singing bowl and gong mallets in various degrees of hardness,” says Hellinger, explaining what his over thirty employees do in the company. “The baton production is good for our image, but in terms of sales that doesn’t even make up five percent. However, it is a unique selling point. Because there are not many baton manufacturers like us in the world. “ROHEMA stands for” Robert Hellinger Markneukirchen “, a family business in the fifth generation that has been producing drumsticks, timpani mallets and baton since 1888,” the oldest still existing baton factory in the world ” says a common Internet encyclopedia, not without the consent of the managing directors Maik and Tobias Hellinger.