It also arrives in Italy a Milan Virtuo, the first service of premium car hire in the short-term segment, in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz. The German brand has in fact made available about one hundred vehicles between GLA is Class A.

App car rental in Milan Virtuo, how it works

With Virtuo the car rental takes place through aapp (available for iOS is Android) and in a few clicks you can make the reservation, pay the rental, collect the car reporting any previous damage, start the engine using digital key and go!

Virtuo rental is totally digital via App

The rental cars can be found in collection stations in the city and, soon, also in the airports, at any time of day or night, without time limits and, above all, without contact.

Car rental Milan Central Station, Porta Venezia and Piazzale Lodi

In Milan Virtuo cars are located in the station milan Central, Porta Venezia is Piazzale Lodi. The delivery area reaches up to Monza, Segrate, Pero, Corsico and Assago.

The rental service with a Mercedes is active 24 hours on 24, 7 days a week, to which you can contact for free for all your rental needs.

The Virtuo Delivered delivery radius is highlighted in the map of Milan in yellow

And for those who want more there is also Virtuo Delivered, the innovative service of car delivery, thanks to which it is possible receive and deliver the car booked at your home.

Virtuo Rental, where it is active

Virtuo, born in France in 2016 and already active in many European cities such as Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​London, Manchester ed Edinburgh, represents an absolute novelty in the world of traditional long-distance car rental.

Virtuo allows you to rent a Mercedes-Benz A-Class or GLA

Coinciding with the arrival in Italy, Virtuo announces the obtainment of a new important loan of 80 million euros consisting of a Series C round led by AXA Venture Partners with the participation of Bpifrance through their own funds Large Venture, Alpha Intelligence Capital and the Italian family office H14, and a pan-European credit line granted by Natixis and several members of Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne Group.

