Dubai (Etihad)

The Emirates Council for Gender Balance, in cooperation with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, organized a virtual forum on global best practices to mainstream gender in governments and enhance women and girls’ access to justice, with the participation of more than 35 officials and technical experts in gender from all over the world.

Shamsa Saleh, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, affirmed the council’s commitment to supporting the issue of gender balance worldwide, and said: “The development of the (toolkit) is in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Establishment, to expand the scope of the council’s work and move the gender balance file in the country from the stage of bridging the gaps and exploring best practices to the stage of consolidating the position of the UAE as one of the leading countries in this field, making it a reference for balance legislation, and a model for best practices.”

She added: “This toolkit will concretely advance gender balance around the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic has revitalized discussions on gender balance, and we hope that this reference will enable global efforts to advance gender balance after a long and difficult period of This pandemic has occurred, and our vision for this toolkit is to support leaders and decision-makers around the world to promote and sustain gender balance within their countries and organizations and to identify the necessary resources, initiatives and systems necessary to ensure that women around the world have access to justice.”

Shamsa Saleh announced that this set of tools will be launched at a later time during the Expo 2020 Dubai, as a global reference available to everyone via the Internet.

In turn, Tatiana Tiplova, Senior Adviser on Gender and Justice and Head of Division at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, said: “Gender equality and the empowerment of all as well as women’s access to justice are a top priority for the Organization.