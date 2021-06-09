Virtual currencies The price of Bitcoin could drop to $ 20,000, strategists believe

The price of Bitcoin has been lowered by both Elon Musk’s concerns about the environmental impact of bitcoin and fears about the tightening of Bitcoin regulations in China.

Bitcoin the continuation of the sales wave could push the price of virtual currency close to $ 20,000, strategists estimate news agency Bloomberg.

The price of Bitcoin has been a minor win this week. The price of the virtual currency moved around $ 36,000 on Wednesday night.

Currency broker Oanda market analyst Edward Moya estimates that concerns about increasing regulation of bitcoin have pushed the price of bitcoin “dangerously” close to the $ 30,000 level, and violating that level could lead to a huge amount of momentum sales.

Momentum means that downturns tend to continue to decline.

Read more: Ex-US President Trump sees bitcoin as a scam: “There should be no bitcoins in the world” – the value of the cryptocurrency drops sharply

The price of Bitcoin hit about $ 64,000, its all-time high in mid-April. After that, the price of virtual currency come down to close to $ 30,000.

The price has been weighed down by both the Tesla millionaire Elon Muskin concerns about the environmental impact of bitcoin that fears On the tightening of Bitcoin regulations in China.

Mixed technical analysis strategists at investment services firm Evercore and investment research firm Tallbacken Capital Advisors estimate that $ 20,000 is a possible next level of support for bitcoin if the price of bitcoin falls significantly from current levels.

Tallbacken pondered in a report on Tuesday how down the price of bitcoin could fall. According to the company, the most likely answer is a price drop to $ 20,000.

However, some investors are confident about the longer-term outlook for bitcoin. In El Salvador, the country’s congress approved bitcoin as the country’s legal tender.

Read more: El Salvador made history: Bitcoin was accepted in the country as a legal tender

The country is the first country where the status of virtual currency as a means of payment has been legalized.