Virtual currencies IMF: El Salvador’s decision to accept Bitcoin as legal tender involves financial and legal problems

The International Monetary Fund says it is following developments closely and is negotiating Bitcoin law issues with El Salvador.

International The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes there are a number of financial and legal problems with El Salvador’s decision to accept virtual currency as a means of payment for Bitcoin, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, the Congress of El Salvador approved bitcoin as the country’s legal tender. The country is the first country in the world to legalize the status of virtual currency as a means of payment.

Read more: El Salvador made history: Bitcoin was accepted in the country as a legal tender

“The introduction of Bitcoin as a legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis,” said an IMF spokesman. Gerry Rice on Thursday at a news conference, according to Reuters.

He said the IMF would follow developments “closely” and the IMF would continue negotiations with El Salvador.

Ricen according to IMF representatives will discuss the president of El Salvador on Thursday Nayib Bukelen with the Bitcoin Act. El Salvador is negotiating with the IMF for a nearly $ 1 billion aid program.

The Bitcoin law means that Bitcoin would be the same level of payment in El Salvador as the U.S. dollar, which has been the country’s legal tender for 20 years.