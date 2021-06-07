Joana attends a lottery agency in General Roca, Río Negro, and, like all working mothers, last Thursday she took the opportunity to breastfeed your baby. It was at that moment that the violence erupted: two armed criminals entered and they kicked a door to steal the collection.

“It was just a scare. When I saw the videos I was scared, but at the time it was anger or fatigue from robberies that happen in the area where the trade is, ”he said this Monday to TN Joana.

The robbery occurred on June 3, when there were 10 minutes to 18, in the premises that is on the street in the quiniela agency on San Juan street, almost O’Higgins, in a central area of ​​General Roca. It was recorded by security cameras.

Joana was with her baby in front of the customer service counter when the two thieves entered with a sum violence. One took aim at him, the other tried to kick the divide to get the money.

Joana had her baby at upa when the robbers entered. Photo: Capture

“It happened so fast… Either you think fast or you get paralyzed: I thought fast, I pressed the baby against me and went to the side of the place where I have the anti-panic button, “said the woman.

“The alarm started to sound and that’s why they enraged and they ripped the door to pieces, ”Joana said. Meanwhile, criminals broke everything in their path to keep the money.

Four robberies

The woman recalled that it’s not the first time that assault her, but the fourth. “All four times I was there, that’s why I’m not afraid. My problem is that I am tired of being robbed”, Explained Joana and asked the authorities for more people to take care of them.



Armed criminals who robbed a lottery agency. Photo: Capture

The criminals they escaped by motorcycle and Joana speculated that someone gave them the information about where he kept the box with the money: “Surely someone who came to pay some tax.”

And he assured that robberies are so frequent that “it’s like a fee that you have to pay”.

