UCAM wanted to renew Jordi Sánchez, but the Catalan forward has preferred to accept a juicy offer from Albacete, which has put on the table a salary of 160,000 euros for the next campaign that the university entity has not been able to match.

That is why Reverte is looking for a forward scorer and has looked at Vinicius Tanque, a 26-year-old Brazilian striker who has played this season for the Balearic Islands on loan from Cartagena. Tanque arrived at the Albinegro club in the winter campaign of the 2019-20 season, although he only played four games in which he scored two goals. This course, 2020-21, he was even more accurate and in 24 games with the Balearic Islands he has managed to score 11 goals in 1,736 minutes.

Preseason albinegra



The Brazilian has one more year of contract with the entity chaired by Paco Belmonte, who intends for Tanque to do the preseason with Luis Carrión’s team before making a decision on his future. In fact, by occupying an extra-community position, the forward’s continuity at Efesé could depend on the future of De Blasis and Carrasquilla in the Segunda team.

UCAM also wants to close the continuity of Rafa de Vicente y Liberto, owned by Albacete, in the coming days.