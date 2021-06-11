Vin Diesel made his mark as a street car racing patriarch in the franchise Fast and furious (Fast and furious), but as they say out there, it seems that nothing is forever is coming to the story that the actor has starred with that endearing character, which could come to an end in a not too distant time.

Diesel said in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press that the saga Fast and furious will conclude with two movies that will be released after its ninth installment, F9, which will be in theaters that are already going through the post-pandemic on June 25.

The actor pointed out that Universal Pictures wants to end the saga with two films, which could be released in 2023 and 2024.

“Every story deserves its own ending,” Diesel said during the interview about F9, when asked about the future of the franchise. However, despite the “imminence” of the end of the saga, the actor said that the cinematic universe of Fast and furious to be continue.

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel animate a scene from “F9”, which will premiere on June 25th. Photo Giles Keyte / Universal Pictures via AP

Living with the saga since 2001, it seems that when Diesel said that the franchise is close to reaching its end, one of his daughters started crying.

“I know people will feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things come to an end,” he said, convinced that the world is awaiting his decision. “There are reasons for an end I think this franchise deserves it, “he added, without giving further details about them.

Diesel has played Dominic Toretto since the first movie, released 20 years ago. The films have become worldwide blockbusters, the last two installments generated more than $ 1 billion. Perhaps this way the crying of the girl will be understood a little more.

Along with Diesel, the films have had performances by Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, rapper Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, and the late Paul Walker.

In 2019, Johnson and Statham starred in the first spinoff film in the franchise. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, which ranked No. 1 in ticket sales and grossed $ 180.8 million in its world premiere.



Vin Diesel and his stunt double on the set of “Fast and Furious”, a constant throughout two decades.

Last year Universal postponed the premiere of F9 for the coronavirus pandemic. The new film brings back a fan favorite – Han, played by Sung Kang – along with new cast members like John Cena, while literally taking a car into space. It is expected to be one of the big hits of the season.

A talk and an irrevocable decision

Director Justin Lin said the idea to end the series came during a conversation with Diesel, who has played the lead role in all eight films previous of Fast and furious.

“We got together and Vin said: ‘I think we should think about closing the saga now’” said Lin, who has directed five of the films in the franchise. Lin will direct the last two.

“The ninth is like the first movie in the final chapter, ” said the director.” We’re reconfiguring everything, so the next two movies should close out this incredible journey for these characters. ”



Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, the formula that started the franchise that will come to an end in a couple of years.

Diesel said the franchise has come a long way, but the end is finally in sight.

“This franchise was born from pavement, from concrete, ” he said.” The world supported this movie that I had to lose to get to a place where it has surpassed all other franchises, but the series has a soul, and that soul must rest. ”

Source: AP

