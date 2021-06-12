Fast & Furious is known to be one of the most profitable movie franchises in the industry. With a total of nine installments and two more in production, Vin Diesel spoke about the end of production that made him famous around the world.

“Every story needs its ending. I know people think this saga shouldn’t end, but personally I think all good things need to end. There are reasons for it to end, the saga deserves it ”, said the actor.

“We get together with Vin and he says it’s time to close. He was in charge of most of the projects and will be back for the last two installments. The nine is the first part of the fine straight. The next two films will lead to the end of the story of this beautiful journey and its great characters, ”explained Justin Li, director of Fast and Furious 9.

It is clear that the story of Toretto and his family will conclude in the eleventh film of the franchise. In addition, everything indicates that both Diesel and Li have planned how to close it.

Fast & Furious 9 – Trailer

Fast and furious 9 in China: box office falls after comments by John Cena

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the film fell 85% heading into its second week on the big screen and that it could end up grossing around 211.9 million, a much lower figure compared to its predecessors.

As for the reason for the decline, the specialized media pointed to the controversial comments made by John Cena. “Taiwan will be the first country to see it” said the actor without taking into account that China considers it a separatist province and claims it as part of its own.