Fernando Roig Negueroles said that the first signing had to be to ensure the continuity of Juan Foyth in yellow and it will be. The Castellón team has reached a agreement with Tottenham so that the Argentine defender recalls as transferred in La Cerámica. The VIllarreal will pay a amount close to 15 million euros that had a purchase clause, although it will be paid in installments.

Villarreal had the advantage of being able to close their signing by means of that clause of 15 million euros. But the idea of ​​the people of Castellón was to be able to negotiate a lower price or the option of being able to pay that amount in installments, which freed the club from an exaggerated payment this year. The La Plana club had to move quickly, since the repurchase clause expired on June 15.

Roig Negueroles had Foyth and his continuity as the first weight movement. Foyth has been without one of the players reveal of this past season under Unai Emery, earning the title on the right wing and showing himself as a versatile player.