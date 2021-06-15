From June 17, in the regions of the Central Federal District (CFD), an increase in ultraviolet solar radiation is expected to reach dangerous levels of 6 units. This was announced on Tuesday, June 15, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand.

It is specified that the sun’s rays will pose the greatest danger on June 21 – the day of the summer solstice.

“Starting from June 17, the entire Central Federal District – Moscow, Kaluga, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan, Bryansk, Kursk, Lipetsk, Belgorod, Voronezh regions – will be dominated by a pronounced anticyclone, and the ultraviolet radiation index will exceed 6 units. This means that on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday there will be a very high activity of the sun, “- said the Russian scientist in his comment TASS…

The increase in solar activity, as Vilfand explained, is due to the approaching date of the summer solstice, which will become especially dangerous for the regions located in the territories of the Central Federal District. The meteorologist described the ultraviolet radiation index of 6 units as a rather rare phenomenon.

On the same day, June 15, Roman Vilfand announced that a warm weekend with temperatures four degrees above normal is expected in the central part of European Russia.