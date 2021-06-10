Dubai (Etihad)

Celebrity Indian chef, filmmaker and humanitarian activist Vikas Kana returns to Dubai on Friday to host a fine dining experience at his award-winning restaurant. He enters the kitchen himself to create a menu from the regions of India and South Asia, and his gourmet cuisine takes an adventure of authentic experiences with a modern twist.

Classic dishes served with flavors smoked in a tandoori oven, a combination of spices and chtini sauce. Vegetarian options include lemon and avocado prawns, sage paneer made with cottage cheese, mourg jee roast with curry leaves and soy sago with crunchy chia seeds.