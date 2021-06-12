Almuñécar restaurant, Gastrobar De la Flor (in front of Majuelo Park) won the first prize in the VII Ruta de la Tapa de Almuñécar, thanks to their tapa: Magnum De la Flor.

The cash prize was 1,000 euros but another benefit was free participation in the next Food Fair, according to the Spokesman for the Association of Hoteliers of the Tropical Valley, José Muñoz.

The Second Prize went to Firmvm Restaurant (Damascus Square) for the tapa, Cut of Puff Pastry with Tomato Stuffed with Honey Beef, with a cash prize of 300 euros.

The Third Prize, worth 100 euros, went to Black Rose (Manila Street) with their tapa Housin Bacon Pancake at Low Temperature.

The New Balance Pin-Ball (Paseo del Altillo) and The White Tree Restaurant (next to water park) won the Fourth and Fifth Prize, respectively.

Those establishments participating were: Gastrobar De la Flor, Seiva Fusión, Firmum Restaurant, Mesón del Gusto, El Cortijillo Restaurant, El Cortijillo Brewery, Salitre Playa, Rosa Negra, Casa Paco, Francisco I Winery, El Templo, Hotel San Cristóbal, Mesón Mari y Miguel, Mesón Gala , New Gala, PInBall, Casa La Parra Restaurant, Mesón Emiliano and The White Tree Restaurant

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia – Photo: JM de Haro)