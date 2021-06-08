The Balearic government has said that it is confident that British tourists will return “sooner rather than later.” Like all of us working and living in the Balearics, we certainly hope so, but as the days pass and Boris Johnson’s travel traffic light is not due to be reviewed until June 28 at the earliest – the clock is ticking.

There is much talk about a longer season, but with over 100 hotels still not open and numerous other tourism businesses still on furlough as they wait for the British to get the green light, we may reach the point where it is not worth opening this year because, like it or not, the weather will very much dictate the length of the season, as will school holidays and cheaper competing destinations.

At best, British families, the bulk of the Balearics’ UK market, will have July and August to come on holiday – but any further delay due to travel restrictions could put people off. The knock-on effect of the Portuguese debacle has prompted more than four in ten Britons to decide to ‘definitely not’ go on holiday to a destination that moved from the government’s green list to amber, according to a UKGov survey.

It is a gamble. Even if Spain, and more importantly the Balearics, gets the green light next time around, as London has shown, the situation could suddenly change over night – and fewer and fewer Britons appear willing to take a chance.