Table for five Today an artificial intelligence is more free and creative than a human one, they have less ties, less pressure, less social inclination, less attachment to political correctness … Jose Ibarrola

Then, what are we? You say while you nail your pupil in my blue pupil. I had been doing a dissertation all afternoon, Youtube in hand, on Creative Artificial Intelligence. Dystopia no longer exists, it is a reality, computers create art. Own art, original art. Art without copyright, that is another great song (as mine would say