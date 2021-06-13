Mutasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Vietnam, the leaders of Group G in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, recalls the efforts of its midfielder Quang Hai in the “decisive” confrontation against the Emirates on Tuesday at Zabeel Stadium in Al Wasl Club, after his absence due to suspension from the last round match against Malaysia 2-1.

On the other hand, there is doubt about the participation of midfielder Tuan Anh, who was absent from the training session yesterday, due to injury – according to the official website of the Vietnamese Football Association – at a time when it was confirmed that the South Korean coach Park Hang-sew of the Vietnam national team was absent from the technical area in the upcoming “White” match due to… suspension.

Vietnam, which enters its match against Al-Abyad with the chances of winning or a draw to ensure qualification for the decisive round, leads the Group G standings with 17 points, compared to 15 for the UAE, 9 each for Thailand and Malaysia, and one point for Indonesia.

a. The first-placed team in each group qualifies for the final round of World Cup qualifiers, along with the five best second-placed teams in the eight groups (after Qatar secured the top spot in Group E). These teams also get the cards to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup finals in China.

Que Ngoc Hai, the captain of the Vietnam national team, considered that the victory over Malaysia in the last round “was achieved in the most difficult moments thanks to the players union and their fight until the last minutes.” He added: “The positive results in the past rounds and our victory in the next match will be a source of encouragement for the citizens of Vietnam in the fight against the epidemic.” Corona Virus”. Vietnam players actively participated in the vaccination campaign against Corona by contributing to the vaccination fund, and the team’s players donated 300 million Vietnamese dong (13,200 dollars), from the incentive to beat Indonesia 4-0 in the current qualifiers in support of efforts to provide the vaccine, and the fund received donations More than 7.6 trillion VND ($329 million) in pledges from companies and other donors since its inception two weeks ago. Vietnam has so far vaccinated one million people with doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and last week it struck a deal with Pfizer to obtain 30 million doses, and is scheduled to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters of this year, and is in talks with Moderna to give it enough doses to vaccinate 80 percent of its population. of 96 million people.