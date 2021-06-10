In an annual hit list, metropolises in Europe are the big losers. A city in a completely different corner of the world, on the other hand, rises 46 places.

London – Corona has reduced the quality of life in popular cities. This can be seen in the annual ranking of the “most livable cities” in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) read off. “Eight of the ten biggest relegators in the ranking are European cities,” the editors explained.

From 2018 to 2020, Vienna was in first place here – in the pandemic, the Austrian metropolis slipped to twelfth place. Hamburg even fell by 13 places to 47th place. Other European cities have also noticeably lost their attractiveness due to the Corona crisis.

What is the reason? In detail, the EIU cites the “burden on hospital systems” and the associated “deteriorated assessment of health care” as the reason for the poor performance, particularly for German and French cities. The pandemic also had a particularly strong impact on the cultural sector and the general quality of life in Europe.

City ranking in Corona times: Honolulu is skyrocketing

On the other hand, New Zealand, Japan and Australia made up positions. The New Zealand port city of Auckland secured the title of “most liveable city in the world” this year. Significantly contributed to the success in containing the Covid-19Pandemic, explained the EIU. Japan’s Osaka followed in second place, while Adelaide in Australia took third place. New Zealand’s capital Wellington came in fourth.

The capital of the US Pacific island of Hawaii recorded the greatest improvement in the ranking: Honolulu got the spread of the coronavirus under control particularly quickly and therefore rose 46 places to 14th in the ranking who life is most difficult due to the ongoing civil war. (AFP / frs)

