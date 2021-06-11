The members of the United Nations General Assembly today elected the UAE to membership in the Security Council along with Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana for the period 2022-2023.

The UAE joined the United Nations in 1971 in conjunction with the establishment of the state, and previously held a seat on the Security Council from 1986-1987.

The UAE’s campaign for Security Council membership was based on its commitment to promoting inclusiveness, stimulating innovation, building resilience and securing peace at all levels.

The UAE affirmed its firm belief in the importance of building bridges to strengthen relations between members of the Council, and to renew the confidence of member states in the ability of the Security Council to respond effectively to international challenges facing international peace and security.

The UAE was endorsed by the Arab League in 2012, and the Asia-Pacific Group in June 2020, for its candidacy for membership in the Security Council.

The UAE officially launched its campaign in September 2020, and provided a series of virtual briefings to regional groups at the United Nations, which contributed to strengthening relations with member states. During these discussions, the UAE’s commitment to listening to the concerns of all UN member states and taking their views was emphasized. taken into account during the state’s term of office.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, “The UAE has always been ready to assume its share of the responsibility to confront urgent global challenges in cooperation with the international community, and this is the main motive for our campaign for Security Council membership.”

His Highness added, “The UAE has been committed to multilateral action, international law and the Charter of the United Nations since its establishment, and the country will continue to adhere to these principles during its membership in the Security Council. I am confident that our history and our role as a reliable partner and mediator will enable us to make an effective contribution during the two years that we will work We are aware of the great responsibility associated with membership and the importance of the challenges facing the Council, and with all determination and perseverance, the UAE will be keen to maintain international peace and security.”

For her part, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, said, “The UAE’s role in the Security Council stems from our belief that our values ​​and principles can help advance progress towards achieving our common goal, of international peace and security. “During the two years we serve on the Council, our team here in New York and Abu Dhabi and around the world will seek to work constructively with our fellow Member States to overcome divisions and make tangible progress on the most serious challenges, beginning with building resilience.” Climate change, to address global health crises and epidemics, and to benefit from the potential of innovation to achieve peace. The UAE will commit to working in the Council in a spirit of cooperation and partnership. I also congratulate Albania, Brazil, Gabon and Ghana on their election to the Security Council today, and I look forward to working together to build a more peaceful and secure future. and inclusive of all.”