A year ago there were nightly riots in Stuttgart. One consequence of this will soon be implemented – several locations will then be monitored by video.

Stuttgart – The images of the night of the riot in Stuttgart shocked people all over Germany. The level of violence and escalation is still difficult to understand today. Although many of those responsible have now been punished and the city has taken further measures, similar scenes occurred at the end of May. Again celebrants and law enforcement officers clashed, fortunately the destruction from last year did not materialize. In order to finally put a stop to such situations, the city soon implemented strict measures. As BW24 * reports, Video surveillance will soon be introduced in downtown Stuttgart.

Last also showed the Police Stuttgart more presence. Numerous officials were out and about in the city on Corpus Christi.