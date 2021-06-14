Pedro Castillo characterized as the candidate of the “progressive left” in the last presidential elections in Peru, it seems not so much.

The possible president-elect of Peru –The head-to-head vote counting continues with Keiko Fujimori-, openly, he manifested himself as defender of the most conservative values ​​of society.

When asked about his position on legal abortion, euthanasia, equal marriage and the legalization of marijuana, he was emphatically against all these initiatives and he also defined himself as “raised with good values ​​and trimmed nails.”

The interview was aired by Jorge Lanata’s PPT program. Look at the video.