Argentina had scratched the goal four times. The first, from the hand of Lautaro Martínez, after an exquisite pass from Giovani Lo Celso. The Inter player threw it over the crossbar. Later, with Nico González in duplicate; First, after a cue-assist, another time from Lo Celso, the VfB Stuttgart player took a good shot that goalkeeper Bravo took to the corner. One more? Yes, with the same interpreters: now the Tottenham player left González face to face with Claudio Bravo but the Argentine forward defined the goalkeeper’s body.

The film seemed to be repeating itself, Argentina looking anyway but without being able to open the scoring. That is to say: in none of the goal plays had the Ace of spades of the National Team, Lionel Messi, participated.

But that changed after a foul by Erick Pulgar (yes, again) to Lo Celso near the crescent of the area. Referee Roldan whistled a free kick that seemed ideal for Messi, who in the knockout match had collided with the Chilean goalkeeper time and time again.

But La Pulga broke the streak and after taking three steps, he kicked with a rope, the ball went over the barrier and dug into the corner. This time, Bravo got to scratch the ball with the tips of his fingers, although his effort only served to slightly dirty Messi’s goal.

In this way, Messi scored his 73rd goal in 175 games played with the Argentine National Team. The Argentine was 4 of Pelé’s 77 goals in the Brazilian National Team. In addition, Lio scored his sixth goal in ten Copa América appearances. In addition, he surpassed Gabriel Omar Batistuta as the top scorer in official tournaments: 39 for Lio, 38 for Bati.

“It’s time to strike, Leo had said,” and he started off in the best way.