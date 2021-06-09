The U.S. Navy has used a drone to refuel a fighter jet in the air for the first time ever

launch”.

This came according to a statement by the US Navy, carried by the American Axios website, on Wednesday.

Axios stated that this experience shows that drones can now be used for missions beyond reconnaissance or shooting targets, allowing costly combat aircraft to be used for other operations.

He explained that the drone is a “MQ-25 Stingray” produced by Boeing.

The drone made contact with an F/A18-Super Hornet fighter jet via a hose and transferred fuel to the fighter as it flew over the Midwest on Friday, according to the statement.