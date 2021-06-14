campaign launched “My blood is my country” In its first session in 2012 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness was the first blood donor at the moment of its launch, which contributed to the success and encouragement of community members to participate in the campaign since its first year, especially after His Highness emphasized the importance of the initiative, saying: “Blood donation is the best gift that a citizen and resident can give as an expression of patriotism, especially since there are sick and injured people who need every drop of blood.”

The campaign is implemented in a strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation between Emirates Today newspaper, Al Ameen Service, and the Dubai Health Authority.

Dubai Health Authority statistics have shown that the campaign “My blood is my country” It has saved nearly 36,000 units of blood over the past nine years, which has helped save the lives of 90,000 patients.

Watch the following video about the importance of donating blood for a campaign “My blood is my country”:



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

