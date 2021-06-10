Victor Ruiz renewed as a green-and-white footballer until 2023. The Catalan central attended the official media to be “very happy for everything that is happening and with I really want to continue in the club and, in a little while, start the next season and try to do the same or better than this one “.”Renew has been pretty straightforward because the two parties were for the work of continuing with the bond. In any negotiation there are its pluses and minuses but it has been simple, “he said.

“I came last and that’s always a disadvantage for the fact that your classmates already carry more time training. The principles were not easy but little by little we got better both myself and the team and we have achieved that european square which has been a prize for all“added Victor.

The central was slow to take the ownership but then he did not release her: “I am one of those who thinks that any player needs continuity, that famous confidence in the face of the coach. I think that was what happened to me, that little by little I got better and the results were giving and the sensations were improving and I am happy for that “.

Finally, he spoke of what means Betis for him: “The first thing was to go back to Spain and that already gave it to me. And once you know the club Y you integrate in philosophy you see what it is a superfamily club, attractive, Everyone tells you about Betis ‘what a good place, what a good city, what a good squad’. I’m super happy, super happy to renew “.