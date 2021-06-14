According to Sebastian Vettel, the costs of the various categories preparatory to Formula 1 have skyrocketed and would be totally unreasonable. There are no simple solutions to complex problems, however, and the four-time world champion knows this well.

“It is true that there is no quick fix, but something needs to be done. The costs are too high. In all honesty, if I look back to when I started, the costs – albeit high by far – were lower than today. I mean I was very lucky. I had Gerhard Noack looking after me: 20 years before me, he was also looking after Michael Schumacher. It was already very, very expensive at the time. I think Michael needed help, and I needed it too, because I couldn’t afford it. I think we have been very lucky to find people who have supported and helped us. It was already very expensive then and the world has changed again since then. I think the sponsorship deals have changed. And probably the has changed too willingness to invest money in young boys and in motorsport. So, in short, it has always been difficult“, These are the words reported by F1i.com.

“I don’t think it will be a quick fix, but there are some things that could be addressed in trying to make sport more accessible for all backgrounds and all children. Formula 1 is an expensive hobby, however you look at it. Of course costs have gone crazy in recent years, and it has become absolutely too expensive“, Added Vettel. These statements follow Lewis’s Hamilton, according to which the Circus would become a sport for billionaire boys, and those of the team principal Mercedes Toto Wolff, according to which the junior formulas must be much more accessible, so as to allow everyone to participate and therefore dream of the arrival at higher categories.