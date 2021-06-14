Sabrina Ferilli talked about herself in Silvia Toffanin’s living room a very true, in the episode aired on Saturday 12 June Very true-The Stories. A long interview in which the well-known actress touched on various topics, including the civil battle that she has been carrying out for years and her relationship with Maria De Filippi. During the interview the actress could not hold back her tears as did the hostess Silvia Toffanin.

In the living room of very true Sabrina Ferilli she got naked by telling about her working and private life. Many topics touched upon during the interview, including the story of a civil battle that he cares a lot about. Sabrina Ferilli’s words also moved the hostess, Silvia Toffanin.

These were the words of theactress:

Torn Love is a Mediaset fiction that I care a lot about. Inspired by a true story, the drama of a mother trying to save her family, devastated by a judicial error that led to the removal of her seven-year-old daughter and the arrest for harassment of her innocent husband.

In addition to this, Sabrina Ferilli he has declared:

I have no children but not being in a conflict of interest gives greater strength in certain civil battles. Take a lot of pain from the outside, but I try to go on.

Sabrina Ferilli to Verissimo, the relationship with Maria De Filippi

Another topic dealt with in the interview by Sabrina Ferilli a very true was the relationship with Maria De Filippi. In this regard, the well-known actress stated:

She’s a hell of a friend, once she called me at two in the morning, I thought a drama had happened. He wanted to compliment me on the film. From here you understand everything.

As it has been noticed also during the various television occasions, the two women are linked by a profound one friendship that goes beyond the professional relationship and from a estimate mutual, made up of a lot of complicity and a lot of laughter.