From the possibility of climbing to +15 and equalizing the victories in the season – three to three – to a zero that could have cost a lot, but which in the end was ‘equaled’ by Lewis Hamilton’s mistake with the braking distributor in restart phase. Max Verstappen he had a bitter Sunday in Baku but not too much and now he is impatient to compete against Lewis Hamilton on a non-urban track that should put the Mercedes back in the conditions of expressing all their speed.

Honda: new power unit in France, more reliable and powerful

In Portimao and Barcelona Lewis Hamilton proved to be unbeatable for Verstappen who hopes to have his cards to play in France, where the second seasonal power unit for the Dutchman is also expected, more reliable and therefore with the possibility for the technicians to Honda and Red Bull’s release more power without fearing the technical knockout. An additional non-secondary weapon at the weekend that will see the rear wings forcibly stiffer and less flexible after the crackdown established by the Federation with tests more difficult to pass for the rear appendages.

“In Baku we were one step away from winning and increasing our lead in the standings, but it’s useless to think about it – the words of Verstappen – I am happy that Perez won, that was an ideal accident weekend apart from where the team managed to extend in the constructors’ standings. I expect the Mercedes will return to being very competitive in France, but I still hope to get on the top step of the podium. We must continue to push and improve, because our level may prove insufficient to maintain the current position we occupy. We started the season in a convincing way, but there are still a lot of races ahead of us. Being leader of the championship is gratifying, but it will only count in Abu Dhabi ”.