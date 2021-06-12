On Friday, June 11, Verónica Linares told through her stories on Instagram that she would be close to receiving the vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19). She confirmed that she has a condition included in the list of rare and orphan diseases (ERH) of the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

Previously, the news anchor explained that her partner Rebeca Escribns made jokes about her varicose veins and that they caused a thrombosis.

“I am very very happy. You have seen how Rebecca makes fun of me, my stockings and my horrible varicose veins. Four years ago I had a thrombosis through a vein and I had to have emergency surgery, it was horrible. Because of this background I am going to get vaccinated ”, he indicated.

“It hadn’t occurred to me to look through the list that the Ministry of Health had applied and just by chance it occurred to me to see. I called my cardiovascular doctor and he said, “Yeah right.” I am going to make the document with the disease code and on Monday I will run to get vaccinated, “he added.

Indeed, the ERH list of the Minsa includes two conditions of this type: essential thrombocythemia and primary thrombophilia. Verónica Linares did not specify which of them would be hers.

