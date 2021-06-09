Verónica Linares was one of the first to celebrate the speedy recovery of Federico Salazar, who on Tuesday, June 8, was discharged after overcoming COVID-19.

As you remember, it was Katia Condos who announced from her social networks that her husband defeated the virus and can now return to her with her and her children.

In the images it was possible to see the precise moment in which Federico Salazar is transferred in a wheelchair to the exit of the hospital, where he was fired by the nurses and received by the actress, who did not hesitate to give him a big hug.

Given this, Veronica Linares, with whom the journalist leads América Noticias, shared the publication through his Twitter account to dedicate a few short, but heartfelt words to his friend.

“What a joy. I love you so much”, Wrote the host. The post was accompanied by emoticons of crying faces and hearts.

Verónica Linares celebrates that Federico Salazar has defeated COVID-19

It should be remembered that the journalist also underwent a COVID-19 discard test, which came out negative, after confirming the case of Federico Salazar. She shared the news on her networks and continued to host América TV.

“I end the day with the good news that in the second molecular PCR test that I did, I came out negative. Thanks to all who were concerned about my health, “wrote the communicator.

Meanwhile, Katia Condos, the journalist’s wife, and her daughter did get infected, but they made a quick recovery.

