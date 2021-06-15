Federico Sboarina, mayor of Verona (much appreciated by its citizens in polls), adheres to the Brothers of Italy. He announced it himself during a press conference with Giorgia Meloni. "It is a personal choice and not just a political one. A choice gained over the last year. Fratelli d'Italia is the family I feel I belong to. I join that party to which I have always felt I belong", he called Sboarina.

"What changes? Nothing changes in the commitment to the administration of the city. Among other things, I really have to thank Matteo Salvini - he underlined - There is not once in these 4 years that I have not found a close person in Salvini , who did not listen to me. From this point of view, absolutely nothing has changed in my relationship with allies and with the community ".