ofKai Hartwig shut down

At the Green Party Congress, Annalena Baerbock wants to bring new momentum to the election campaign that has recently stalled. But a guest speaker causes irritation.

Berlin – The Greens are ringing in the hot election campaign phase at their online party congress. On Saturday (June 12th) Annalena Baerbock was confirmed with a clear majority as the party’s chancellor candidate for the federal election. But the verbal derailment of a guest speaker partly overshadowed the virtual party congress.

Renowned author and publicist Carolin Emcke spoke about climate researchers. And the fact that they are often the target of heavy criticism. In her speech, Emcke allowed herself to be carried away to make a questionable comparison.

Green Party Congress: Guest speaker Carolin Emcke draws a questionable comparison

“There will certainly be talk of the elite again,” said the multiple award-winning 53-year-old: “And then it will probably not be the Jews and cosmopolitans, not the feminists and virologists, who are warned about, but the climatologists.” Compare Does the persecution of the Jews during the Nazi era come with the (sometimes escalating into hatred) antipathy of some people towards climate researchers? At least the statement of the publicist could be interpreted accordingly.

Emcke is a recognized author. She has been the recipient of the Federal Cross of Merit since 2017, and in 2020 Prime Minister Armin Laschet awarded the Order of Merit of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. But now she polarized with her statement at the Green Party Congress.

Green Party Congress: Emcke after speech in the criticism – Böhmermann and Özdemir react

There were also umuts on Twitter about Emcke’s choice of words: “I was impressed by Carolin Emcke at times. But the part of her current speech where she puts Jews in line with ‘persecuted virologists’ and criticized climate researchers is very, very terrible! ”Wrote one user.

ZDF satirist Jan Böhmermann also responded to Emcke’s speech. He posted a photo of Hans-Georg Maassen on which the ex-head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution grins broadly – there had recently been anti-Semitism allegations against Maassen. The criticism that the CDU politician was spreading conspiracy theories on social networks could also be read.

A reaction also came from ex-Green chief Cem Özdemir. “Our democracy is threatened from many sides. Carolin Emcke made this very clear in her speech, ”Özdemir wrote on Twitter. But he also added: “At one point, however, that was phrased in an unfortunate way in the speech. Comparisons with the hatred that people of the Jewish faith are exposed to are not appropriate. ”

It was only on Friday that there was excitement in the opposite direction: the lobby organization Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft attacked Baerbock in a major campaign – some observers understood the chosen motive as subliminally anti-Semitic. (kh)