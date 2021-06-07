HERE Loki ONLINE | Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, is the new series of the UCM that can be seen through Disney Plus. The fiction will be the third production of Marvel Studios on the streaming service after the success it supposed WandaVision Y Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The adventures of the antihero will be part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will tell the events after the defeat of Thanos by the Avengers.

In this note you will know the release date, trailer, characters and other details so you can see Loki, the next success of the MCU.

Loki Where to watch the Marvel series online?

Loki is an exclusive Disney Plus series, so you can only watch the show on that streaming platform.

Loki – release date and time in Latin America

The new Marvel Studios series It will premiere on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 through Disney Plus . The show will have six chapters, under the format of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Mexico: 2.00 am

United States: 2.00 am

Colombia: 3.00 am

Peru: 3.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

Will Loki be seen for free?

No. Unlike other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus disabled the one-week trial option. The cost per subscription is S / 25.90.

Loki – trailer

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.

Loki – synopsis

On this occasion, Loki will be a traveler of time and space throughout the history of mankind, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

What is the power of Loki?

Superhuman intelligence, strength, longevity, magic including astral projections, energy blasts, flight, dimensional teleportation, and telepathy. He is also an expert illusionist and can change his physical appearance at will.

Loki: three villains could debut in the Disney Plus series

The first would be Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who would appear before his debut in Thor: love and thunder and who is played by Christian Bale.

The second villain that could appear in the series is Kang the Conqueror, a character played by Jonathan Majors in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantumania.

Finally, the appearance of the TVA, led by Mobius M. Mobius, (Owen Wilson) could come to face some superheroes in the future and turn one of them into villains, since there are precedents seen in Marvel comics.