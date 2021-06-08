Venture capital investment The fund, which invests in Finnish “gazelle companies”, will increase to EUR 100 million

The private equity fund Bocap’s SME fund invests in about eight Finnish companies.

Venture capital company The investment capacity of Bocap Private Equity’s SME Achievers Fund III, which invests in small and medium-sized enterprises, will increase to EUR 100 million.

Bocap launched its third fund in June last year with investment commitments of around EUR 50 million.

Bocap says in its press release that the new fund will invest in about eight Finnish companies.

Bocap is also exploring the possibility of setting up representation-type offices in New York, Berlin and Singapore, among others. The offices would support the target companies.

Fund is Finland’s first private equity fund to make only minority investments in Finnish SMEs.

The fund typically invests EUR 4–10 million in unlisted companies with a turnover of approximately EUR 4–50 million, which is characterized by strong and profitable growth. The sites are called gazelle companies.

” Entrepreneurs are especially motivated by the fact that we accept minority ownership, which means that we are in the same boat contributing to success stories, ”says Bocap’s founder. Julianna Borsos in the bulletin.

The fund includes Nordea Life Insurance, YLE’s Pension Foundation, Valio Pension Fund, Sitra, OP Life Insurance, City of Espoo, Mela, Konstsamfundet, Serlachius Foundation, Emil Aaltonen Foundation, Wihuri Foundation, Pauligin family investment company Etrisk and Risto Virkkalan TCG group.

Bocap was established in 2012. Its funds have been invested in thirteen Finnish companies.

The success of the company’s first fund was Detection Technology from Oulu, which has increased its market value by almost six times, and whose story continues on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The second fund, launched in 2016, saw its first exit last year when Specimony, a pioneer in Oulu, was sold to Konica Minolta in Japan.