For years, the Government of Venezuela has moved with the support of an opaque network huge amounts of oil, money and other resources such as coal and aluminum, under the guise of humanitarian aid, to try to evade the sanctions imposed by the United States. The plot, which involves dozens of people and companies, has been unfolded, as revealed this weekend by an investigation by EL PAÍS and the Venezuelan media Armando.info, by some thirty countries, including tax havens, and has generated a dark multimillion dollar business in which the connivance of the Chavista leadership with businessmen willing to deceive in order to profit.

