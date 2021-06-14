Starting tomorrow the roadworks at the Taramay end of Playa Velilla will move to between Playa El Tesorillo and Playa El Pozuelo.

“This tarmacking work will last between Tuesday and the rest of the week,” explained the Clerk for Town Planning, Javier García

During this time the roadwork traffic lights will continue to restrict traffic to a one-way system.

However once the tarmacking concludes at the end of the work, this will be the end of the traffic disruption along this beach road.

I have apologized for any inconveniences caused to drivers and residents of this area.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)